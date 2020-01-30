Getting back 'way more than you give'

Festival chairperson reflects on memories as she passes the torch

"SHE DESERVES SO MANY THANK YOUS," said longtime festival volunteer Sandy Green (left) at last Thursday's Huckleberry Festival business meeting. Former chairperson, Debb McNary (middle) officially resigned after taking over as chair the end of 2013. This year will be the 41st Huckleberry Festival and will be chaired by newly appointed Elizabeth Haagenson (right).

Recently, Huckleberry, Inc. shared news that a new Huckleberry Festival Chairperson had been appointed. The passing of the torch occurred last Thursday during the Huckleberry Festival business meeting, when former chair Debb McNary officially gave the reins to Elizabeth Haagenson, who stepped forward ensuring the Huckleberry Festival will be celebrated for its 41st year.

"I attended my first festival meeting in October of 2013 at Liz Citrino's home in Trout Creek," stated McNary. "I thought I might get involved and maybe take over for one of the outgoing chairs one day," she mistakenly assumed. "At the end of that meeting, Liz asked if I would take over the festival as she had decided to forego any more cancer treatments and needed to pass the torch."

That night, after leaving Citrino's home, McNary recalls heading home with "boxes and boxes of festival information" that added to the information the former festival chair Citrino personally passed along until her passing on February 24, 2014. "I spent as much time as possible with Liz," commented McNary who was also working at the Cabinet Ranger District at that time. "She shared her festival experiences with me and helped me learn the ropes."

McNary agreed to a one-year stint... yet here we are, over six years later. Although she has decided it is time to pass on the festival chair duties, she plans to remain heavily involved and continue to serve as president for Huckleberry, Inc. The nonprofit organization is responsible for the festival as a whole; managing the finances and working closely with the chair.

McNary credits her Huckleberry Festival management confidence and successes to her time setting up fire camps during fire seasons working for the Forest Service. "For both a festival and a fire camp you need similar things," she said, "such as good food, bathrooms, sleeping areas, entertainment, parking and access to a medical tent or ambulance."

Looking back, McNary believes her biggest challenge was something she had zero control over – the weather. Fire season rears its ugly head in August and can "wreak havoc on a festival," she commented. "Participation at the festival diminished when the skies are filled with smoke and you have asthma or breathing difficulties." McNary recalled receiving "phone calls from out-of-staters who wanted to attend the festival but were concerned for their health due to smoky skies."

Even with the challenges of the weather and finding volunteers to spread the work around, McNary has some cherished memories she holds near her heart. Her most precious memory is one that occurred in 2019 and nurtured her pride in being an American.

"We had just finished raising the American flag" McNary reminisces, "when Dieter Jaegers, who was born in Germany and was one of our festival committee members, led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance over the loudspeaker. I was standing next to Dieter and I noticed he'd become emotional while reciting the pledge. After the pledge, with his eyes filled with tears, he shared with me that he had never recited the pledge out loud to such a large crowd, as an American citizen.

"Then we were both crying," she continued. "I will remember that moment, always. It made me even prouder to be an American."

Other memorable experiences for McNary are seeing children's faces when they taste huckleberry ice cream for the first time, witnessing the accomplishments made by all the festival community members and Trout Creek Community Improvement Association, and receiving a thank you letter signed by the governor for holding a festival that places value in children, families and dogs. She is honored to be part of the "impression we've made on the rest of the world by being mentioned in Martha Stewart, Alaska and Savuer magazines, along with being voted as one of the top ten food festivals in the country by USA Today."

McNary admits that her perspective of the Huckleberry Festival changed once she personally became involved. "I had always been amazed at its success and the fact that something so large could be accomplished in a town so small," she said with appreciation. "I have a better understanding of all of that now and it comes down to one word – community."

All in all, McNary wants everyone to know how many different parts come together behind the scenes to pull off a festival of this extent. "There are so many individuals, businesses, nonprofits, schools, churches, etcetera that have volunteered their time and energy." She continued to express her appreciation, "To all of you who do not get the recognition you deserve, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you have done over the years. You share in our success, so please go out and volunteer. You will be surprised that you'll get back way more than you give."

The festival has left a positive mark in McNary's life and she is hopeful volunteers will come forward to ensure it continues to touch the lives of others. "It does take a village," she acknowledged, "and Trout Creek is one heck of a village indeed!"