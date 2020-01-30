Masonic Lodge donates to local organizations

Thompson Falls Masonic Lodge #70 last week honored members of the Thompson Falls, Noxon, Heron and Trout Creek volunteer fire departments and ambulance services. The Masonic Lodge provided lunch in order to show their appreciation for these unsung heroes of our community, according to Bruce Hopkins, master of the Thompson Falls Lodge. “Their unselfish work and dedication so often goes unnoticed, underappreciated, and often forgotten.” Hopkins said.

The group gave each volunteer organization a check for $200. “These personnel are not normally rewarded well enough, nor are they recognized for their efforts,” Hopkins stated. “These checks are a token of the Lodge’s and its brother’s way of saying thank you. Though the Lodge wishes the checks could have been larger, there is only enough money to go around.”

The Masonic Lodge is now located in the IOOF building on Main Street in Thompson Falls and meets the second Tuesday of each month.