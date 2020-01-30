ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Masonic Lodge donates to local organizations

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

January 30, 2020



Thompson Falls Masonic Lodge #70 last week honored members of the Thompson Falls, Noxon, Heron and Trout Creek volunteer fire departments and ambulance services. The Masonic Lodge provided lunch in order to show their appreciation for these unsung heroes of our community, according to Bruce Hopkins, master of the Thompson Falls Lodge. “Their unselfish work and dedication so often goes unnoticed, underappreciated, and often forgotten.” Hopkins said.

The group gave each volunteer organization a check for $200. “These personnel are not normally rewarded well enough, nor are they recognized for their efforts,” Hopkins stated. “These checks are a token of the Lodge’s and its brother’s way of saying thank you. Though the Lodge wishes the checks could have been larger, there is only enough money to go around.”

The Masonic Lodge is now located in the IOOF building on Main Street in Thompson Falls and meets the second Tuesday of each month.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019