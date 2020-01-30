Question of the Week
If you were granted one wish, what would it be?
January 30, 2020
BERNIE KUHNS, JR., Missoula – “Ninety-degree weather.”
ALI FOREMAN, Trout Creek – “Health and happiness.”
TRISTAN REAL, Trout Creek – “It is a toss up between re-enlisting or $1 million to Wounded Warrior Project.”
CARMEN WOOD, Trout Creek – “Money can buy a lot of things, but probably love, faith and happiness.”
JANA LAWRENCE, Thompson Falls – “I would like my family all together on speaking terms.”
MATT JENKINS, Thompson Falls – “Compassion and empathy for other people.”
