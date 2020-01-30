ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Shana Neesvig 

Question of the Week

If you were granted one wish, what would it be?

 
January 30, 2020



BERNIE KUHNS, JR., Missoula – “Ninety-degree weather.”

ALI FOREMAN, Trout Creek – “Health and happiness.”

TRISTAN REAL, Trout Creek – “It is a toss up between re-enlisting or $1 million to Wounded Warrior Project.”

CARMEN WOOD, Trout Creek – “Money can buy a lot of things, but probably love, faith and happiness.”

JANA LAWRENCE, Thompson Falls – “I would like my family all together on speaking terms.”

MATT JENKINS, Thompson Falls – “Compassion and empathy for other people.”



 
