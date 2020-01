Robotics team places 11th in state competition

QUAD CODERS (from left) include Theo Nygaard (8th grade), Ethan Geisbusch (7th) and seniors Shaylynda Walker and Daniel Ryan. They posed with their robot, Theral, after demonstrating how it operated. The Thompson Falls students, led by teacher Eric Nygaard, participated in the annual Montana robotics competition recently and earned an impressive 11th place finish out of 36 teams.

Let's pick up four stones and stack them on top of one another while placing them on a build plate. Sounds easy, right? Now, how about doing it all with a robot in less than two minutes, 30 seconds?

That was the challenge presented to the Thompson Falls robotics group this year. Together, the fo...