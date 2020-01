YEARS OF SERVICE - County employees (from left) Lisa Wadsworth, Doug Dryden, April Phillips, Shawna Chenoweth, Carol Brooker, Ben Bache, Katherine Maudrone, Jerry Johnson and Dwight Miller were among those honored on Tuesday.

Sanders County on Tuesday honored county employees with awards for years of service. Commissioner Carol Brooker, who was honored for 25 years of service, said she couldn't be more proud of a group of people.

Other honors included Lisa Wadsworth and Cindy Lidtke, 20 years; Rory Nygaard, Katherine...