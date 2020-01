Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden January 30, 2020



Montana Highway Patrol Weidong Chen, 43, day speeding, $70. Rocky Barton, 68, speeding in restricted zone, $85; driving under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, $675, 1 day jail; fail to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $275. Ligeia Reinhardt, 54, speeding in restricted zone, $95. Steve...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.