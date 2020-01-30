Charles "Bud" Tuma, 69 of Plains, Montana, died on December 26th, 2019, of pancreatic cancer at home in the loving arms of his wife and children.

He was born in Pontiac, Michigan, on August 16, 1950, to Edward and Doris (Mills) Tuma. After graduating from high school in 1968, he enrolled in a 4-year carpentry apprenticeship program in Detroit, Michigan, and graduated on November 1, 1973.

On April 23, 1980, he and Charlotte Langlois started their very special life together. On May 2, 1981, Jesse James Paul Tuma was born, and on August 13, 1983, Laura Nicole Tuma was born. Family was the most important thing to Bud and having two children and a loving wife was something that he was always very thankful for.

He will be remembered for his very positive attitude, even in the face of death and the great appreciation he had for family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Doris Tuma, and his sister, Janet Tuma.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Tuma of Plains, Montana; children Jesse Tuma (wife Rebecca) and grandchildren Kalli and Kage of Plains, Montana, and Laura Tuma (husband Coley Taylor) and grandchildren Kaiden, Garret and Cody of Florence, Montana; and his brothers Bob (Phyllis) Tuma, Mike (Denise) Tuma and Gary (Peggy) Tuma; as well as nieces and nephews.

In the spring, his family will spread his ashes by the trout pond he loved so much.