HAWK JUNIOR Lucas Andersen eventually pinned Archie Brevik of Bigfork in this quarterfinal match and ultimately won second place at 152 pounds Saturday.

Ready for prime time.

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawk wrestlers, as part of a weekend celebrating the 1979 and 1980 Thompson Falls State B-C championship teams, made a strong showing at the Ted Kato Memorial tournament at TFHS, putting five grapplers in the finals (with two winning titles) and fini...