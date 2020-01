BEFORE THE DQ - Sandpoint's Malchi Fleck and Conrad Vanderwall of Plains-Hot Springs face off early in the 138 pound title match at TFHS Saturday. Fleck was disqualified for using an illegal move and Vanderewall was awarded the championship.

Plains-Hot Springs coach Jeff Kujala likes where his Savage Horsemen are at as far as being ready for the rest of the season goes, now he wants his wrestlers to think about going other places – like the State B-C tournament in Billings, Feb. 14-15.

"I am happy with where we are at as far as ho...