100 for 100

February 6, 2020
Annie Wooden
First graders at Thompson Falls Elementary dressed up for the 100th day of school on Tuesday, doing their best impressions of 100-year-old people. Several students sported canes, glasses and dyed gray hair for the dress-up day.
