Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

100 for 100

 
February 6, 2020

Annie Wooden

First graders at Thompson Falls Elementary dressed up for the 100th day of school on Tuesday, doing their best impressions of 100-year-old people. Several students sported canes, glasses and dyed gray hair for the dress-up day.









 
