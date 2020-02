Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lake and Sanders Counties will hold a chili feed fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 13. The event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the basement of St. James Catholic Church in Plains. The event also will feature door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

CASA volunteers help local children and act as their voice in court. For more information, visit “CASA of Lake & Sanders Counties” on Facebook.