Lisa Sue Bullard-Stafford and Mason Daniel Rohrer welcomed a son, Justin Michael-Graham Bullard Barkley, on January 14, 2020, at 4:11 p.m. at Community Medical Center in Missoula. He weighed five pounds, six ounces and measured 18.5 inches long.

Justin joins sisters Mercades Sonja Bullard and Scarlett Matisse Darlene Bullard Stafford and brother Gage Rohrer.

Maternal grandparents are Mona Stafford and the late Michael Wayne Barkley.

Welcome, Justin.