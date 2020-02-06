Many options when it comes to choosing vanilla

Vanilla is a staple in any baking recipe you come across and can easily be found in any household pantry. In today's market, we see a variety of vanilla products, from whole beans to the different kinds of infused vanilla extracts.

While some of these products can get a little expensive, there are questions that need to be answered in order to make the right decision, when it comes to choosing amoungst the many options out there. Where is vanilla sourced from and why is it so expensive? What's the difference between all the vanilla products? What's the best kind of vanilla for my recipes?

Let's start with the basics. What is vanilla? Extracts and pastes are derived from the actual vanilla bean. The bean itself grows from a vine on the vanilla orchid plant. In the last several years, consumers have seen a steady climb in vanilla prices, which leads people to wonder, why is pure vanilla so expensive? There are several answers to that question. Online sources have noted that the island of Madagascar was hit with terrible weather in 2019, which in return led to a failed crop yield.

The plant in general is hard to grow and picky about where it chooses to grow. The orchid only grows within ten to twenty degrees of the equator. Seventy-five to 80% of the vanilla that is produced is grown in Madagascar. The vines that the beans grow on take two to four years to fully mature, and the flower only blooms one day out of the year. The flowers all have to be hand pollinated and the beans need to cure over a period of several months. Because the whole process is time consuming and labor intensive, the cost of vanilla goes up in price.

Vanilla Beans

Going straight to the source will give your baked goods a pure and intense vanilla flavor. Unfortunately, vanilla beans don't have the best shelf life. It you hold onto them for more than a few months, the beans will dry out, which means the oils contained in the seeds, will no longer have that signature taste and smell.

How to use: with a sharp paring knife, slice the vanilla bean in half, lengthwise. Use the dull side of the knife and scrape out all the seeds. Use them immediately in your recipe. Don't throw out the empty pod, you can simmer it in some half and half to make vanilla infused cream for your coffee.

When to use: when vanilla is the main flavor in your recipe, such asvanilla bean cheesecake, ice cream,or frosting. It's worth splurging on when vanilla is running the show.

Conversion: one bean pod is equal to three teaspoons of vanilla extract or paste.

Vanilla Bean Paste

Vanilla bean paste is a great alternative if you don't have the time to do all the scraping, or you want to use the beans before they dry out. While paste may be a little trickier to find, there are several online resources that carry it.

How to use: the paste is made from concentrated vanilla extract and vanilla bean powder, which together creates the paste-like consistency. Grab a teaspoon and dig straight into the jar.

When to use: when you don't want to spend money on vanilla beans but would still like to see the little black flecks in your baked goods.

Conversion: it's best to look at the directions on the jar for specific amounts. In general, you can use equal amounts of paste are you would extract.

Vanilla Extract

The most affordable type of vanilla on the market. There are several recipes that show you how to make your own extract using vanilla beans and vodka, if that is the route you want to go. You will notice a big difference in price as well as taste in "pure" vanilla extract, versus "imitation" vanilla extract.

When to use: most recipes call for vanilla extract as a general flavoring agent. When it's not the dominant flavor it's a good time to use this specific vanilla product.

How to use: the extract is such a thin liquid, it's easy to measure out.

Conversion: one teaspoon of vanilla extract is equal to one teaspoon of paste, or half a vanilla bean.