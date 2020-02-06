Question of the Week

What new skill would you like to learn in 2020?

KRYSTIN COLWELL, Plains - “I’m at stay-at-home mother with a disabled daughter. We just live day by day.”

DEWEY ARNOLD, Plains - “Taking a step back and assessing my situation.”

EMILY MONTGOMERY, Plains - “Progress in my art skills. I like to do a lot of painting and drawing.”

SANDY JENNINGS, Thompson Falls - “How to retire quicker.”

LONNIE JENNINGS, Thompson Falls - “I have no idea, I guess how to retire quicker as well.”

JANE GALLO, Thompson Falls - “I just go day by day, that’s it for me.”