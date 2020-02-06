Growing your own tea garden

Spring is just around the corner, and while many of us have been flipping through seed catalogs for the last several months; there may be one more addition to growing your own food that you haven’t considered. A tea garden. It’s true, you can grow and harvest your own ingredients at home for that perfect cup of tea.

A tea garden is easy to start as long as long as you understand what planting zone you live in, as well as the growing conditions that coincide with your area, what your soil conditions are, and what kind of sun you get in your yard. While growing actual tea leaves can be quite difficult in a Montana climate; there are several plants that thrive in our surroundings that are easy to grow and would be delicious for your next pot of tea.

Peppermint

A prolific plant that comes back year after year. This herb is popular because of its ability to aid in digestion, in addition to its cooling, medicinal properties. You will want to grow any kind of mint plants in a container, otherwise this particular herb is capable of taking over the entire garden.

Chamomile

The next obvious choice for your tea garden would be chamomile. This plant is most commonly used for its skills in easing nervousness, and symptoms that are associated with a nervous stomach. Chamomile is also known to be used as a sleep aid. The soft, buttery flavor makes it an idea addition to any cup of tea.

English Lavender

English lavender is the specific kind of lavender you will want to grow for your tea garden. It’s the flowers on this plant that are used in tea. The light, floral taste comes off as surprisingly sweet. Lavender in general, is known for its calming effects; used in tea, you will see its capability to reduce tension.

Calendula

Known for its conventional use to support healthy skin, calendula is a multi-faceted plant that you will see being used in and out of the kitchen. Used not only in skincare, but as an edible flower in salads, cocktails, and all the summer related dishes. As a dried flower, add this to your cup of tea for a little extra spice.