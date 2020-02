Rheanna and Eddie Fultz of Plains welcomed a daughter, Tyler Wynne, Monday, January 10, at 2:34 a.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She weighed seven pounds, eight ounces, and measured 24 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Doug and Karla Padden of Plains.

Paternal grandparents are Ted and Donita Fultz of Fort Benton, Montana.

Welcome, Tyler.