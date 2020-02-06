ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Shana Neesvig 

Noxon students head to state BPA competition

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 6, 2020

Courtesy Photo

NOXON BPA coach Dana Grupenhoff proudly announces that her entire eight-man team has qualified for state competition in Billings this March. Every member placed in one or more of their Business Professionals of America categories allowing them to compete at the state level. Members are (front row, left to right) Nathan Cano, Laurel Miller, Gabriella Stough, Andy Koonce and Cade VanVleet, (back row) Jaedyn Murray, Vanessa Horner and Jared Webley.

Business students at Noxon High School have once again successfully shown their skills at the Region 1 Business Partners of America (BPA) competition held in Kalispell recently. Students were clear in their intent to showcase their sharpened business-related skills required for potential careers...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.








 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/07/2020 18:01