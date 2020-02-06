Noxon students head to state BPA competition

Courtesy Photo

NOXON BPA coach Dana Grupenhoff proudly announces that her entire eight-man team has qualified for state competition in Billings this March. Every member placed in one or more of their Business Professionals of America categories allowing them to compete at the state level. Members are (front row, left to right) Nathan Cano, Laurel Miller, Gabriella Stough, Andy Koonce and Cade VanVleet, (back row) Jaedyn Murray, Vanessa Horner and Jared Webley.