KNOCKED DOWN - In Thompson Falls, a few street signs were blown off their posts by wind gusts, including at Pond and Main streets near the post office.

Wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour ripped through Sanders County last weekend, leaving a trail of downed trees and causing power outages through much of the west end of the county.

Several trees along Blue Slide Road between Thompson Falls and Trout Creek were down Saturday, cutting the po...