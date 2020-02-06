Penny Towles, 82, a resident of Heron, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, of natural causes. She was born in Chewelah, Washington on January 10, 1938, to Glenn and Elaine Hill, where she lived until her marriage to James (Jim) Towles on December 29, 1953.

Penny traveled with her husband while he served a stint in the U.S. Navy. They later resided and began their family in Davenport, Washington, and then lived in Noxon, Montana, and Lewiston, Idaho. Some years after Jim died in 1987, Penny moved to Heron, Montana, where she lived until her death.

Penny enjoyed spending time with her family camping, boating and taking road trips. She had many special memories of the times while living in Lewiston when her grandchildren would come visit and play in her pool for hours on end where they would enjoy an endless supply of ice cream and delicious meals. She was also very fond of and enjoyed her family of cats throughout the years.

Penny was preceded in death by her husband, parents and one sister. She is survived by four children – Ron (Trish) Towles of Carlsbad, New Mexico; Sharon (Gary) Wilson and Joy (Tom) Wilson of Heron, Montana; and Karen Towles of Lewiston, Idaho; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one sister and one brother.

At Penny's request, no services will be held and a private gathering of family will occur at a later time.

Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint, Idaho is handling the arrangements. Please visit Penny's online memorial at http://www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.