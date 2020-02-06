Ted Faro passed away at his home on January 31, 2020, at the age of 87. He was born in Montello, Nevada, on September 7, 1932. His parents were Earl and Edna Faro. He served in the Air Force after high school while his family moved to Montana to begin ranching on Thompson River.

After his service was completed, Ted and his brother, Buzz, started ranching in Big Beaver Creek. He worked in the logging industry for several years. Ted and Judy Saint were married in 1960. He was active with his children in 4-H.

He was very proud of his children, Patricia (David) Grammens, Sally (Matt) Havens and Dr. Ted (Christie) Faro.

He was preceded in his death by his parents and his brother Buzz. He is survived by his wife, Judy, of nearly 60 years, his children; seven grandchildren: Megan Grammens, Frank (Kirsten) Grammens, Jareth (Abby) Betts, Hunter Faro, Allen (Kelcie) Havens, Darin Havens and Kaitlyn Havens; and six great-grandchildren: Aimee, Jace, Zoey, Adeline, Mykl and Emma.

At his request there will be no service.