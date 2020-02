SHOOTING TO SCORE - Noxon's Michael Antonich gets a shot off over the defense of Brad Lantz in Thompson Falls recently. Red Devils host Sanders County rival Hot Springs in the West End Saturday.

The Noxon Red Devils are beginning to realize their basketball potential.

Coach Ryan Weltz's Devils scored an encouraging split in District 14C basketball last week, falling to the Tigers 63-49 in St. Regis Friday but playing well in that game, and scoring a 62-54 win over visiting Charlo in Nox...