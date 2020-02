FRESHMAN FACEOFF - Noxon frosh Emily Brown dribbles as Thompson Falls freshman Ellie Baxter defends in Thompson Falls Jan. 21. Lady Devils host Hot Springs in the West End Saturday.

There are moments in time where teams are made. When individual athletes find the way to meld their talents together for the betterment of the group – to come together as a true team.

Noxon Lady Red Devil coach Cortney Vohs thinks her young team did just that in St. Regis last week, running pa...