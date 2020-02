Lady Hawks don historic uniforms, win

LADY HAWK JUNIOR Riley Wilson shoots against Anaconda Saturday. Hawks host Eureka for a boy-girl doubleheader at TFHS Saturday.

It just goes to show that winning never goes out of style.

The Thompson Falls Lady Hawks, wearing the same uniforms as a previous generation of Hawks who won the Western B championship in 2003 did, swept past Anaconda 64-49 at TFHS Saturday.

Sporting those old championship duds of Falls legends...