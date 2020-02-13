Dutch oven pot roast makes a delicious dinner

by Miriah Kardelis

Dutch Oven Pot Roast

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 20-25 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours

A classic pot roast, slowly cooked in a Dutch oven. Carrots, potatoes and onions play a key role in this recipe; making this comfort food both hearty and filling. Not to mention, easy to make. This roast will be perfectly tender and will fall apart with easy due to the slow roasting time. It will definitely be worth the wait.

Ingredients:

4-pound boneless chuck roast – the more marbling, the better

2 yellow onions – thickly sliced

4-5 large carrots – cut into two-inch pieces

1-1/2 pounds red or yellow potatoes – quartered

4 cups beef broth

4-5 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. butter

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Generously salt and pepper the roast.

Heat a large Dutch oven on medium heat, and add in two tbsp. of olive oil. Once oil is hot, add the thickly sliced onions. Allow the onions to cook for about five minutes, or until they start to slightly brown. Transfer to a separate bowl.

Add two tablespoons of butter to the Dutch oven. Sear all sides of the roast, about two minutes each side. Browning the meat will allow for a more tender roast. Transfer roast to a separate plate.

Add in the garlic and one cup of beef broth. Deglaze the pan by whisking and scraping the bottom.

Once the Dutch oven is deglazed, add the roast and onions back in. Add enough beef broth to cover about half way up the roast. Add in the sprigs and thyme.

Cover the Dutch oven with the lid, and cook in the preheated oven for 3 hours.

After 3 hours, add in the carrots, onions, and more beef broth if the level has gone down. Cover and cook for an additional hour. After an hour, the vegetables should easily pierce with a fork, and the roast should fall apart.