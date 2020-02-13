Poet to entertain at arts council event

The poetry presentation last year by the Sanders County Arts Council (SCAC) was so enthusiastically received, they decided they needed to continue the conversation. The poet laureate SCAC worked with last year, Lowell Jaeger, has completed his term. Poet laureate Melissa Kwasny will share her own poetry and lead the audience in an evening of exploring what the river valley means to residents. Melissa will collect thoughts from the discussion, take them home and create a poem to express them.

Join SCAC on Saturday, February 15, at the Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls. A buffet dinner opens at 5:30 p.m. followed by the presentation at 7:30. During dinner Dave and Deb Oliver and Chilaili Wachiwi with her Native flute will provide music for your listening pleasure.

Tickets are available at First Security Bank in Plains and Thompson Falls, Garden Gift and Floral in Plains and D & D Liquor in Thompson Falls. They include buffet and presentation. Adults are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, students $10 either in advance or at the door.

A free bus will depart from the clinic parking lot in Plains. Sanders County Council On Aging is providing the bus and fuel. The arts council appreciates them for their support. The arts council pays the driver.