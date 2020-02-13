ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Miriah Kardelis 

Question of the Week

How do you plan on celebrating Valentine's Day this year?

 
February 13, 2020



RACHEL WHITE, Trout Creek - “It’s my son’s birthday, so we don’t even celebrate Valentine’s Day, we just celebrate his birthday.”

DAVID LOPEZ, Plains - “I plan on spending time with my sweetheart, which is my wife. I always surprise her. She’s still my sweetheart after 40 years of marriage.”

LESLIE GINGERY, Thompson Falls - “We plan on going out to a restaurant somewhere.”

KAY PARKER, Thompson Falls - “I’ve been celebrating all month. I bought a beautiful bouquet from Courtney’s, so my whole house looks like a valentine. We have been celebrating this day for years and years.”

BERNARD PARKER, Thompson Falls - “I will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with my valentine. I met her when she was 9 years old.”

BETH CHESTNUT, Thompson Falls - “By being grateful for all the good that I have and beautiful Montana. I’m thankful for my beautiful children David and Kelly, and expecting my first grandchild.”

 
