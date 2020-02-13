Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Sean Malatare, 28, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended, 1st offense, $285, 4 days jail.

Raige Steinebach, 24, operating without liability insurance, 4th or subsequent offense, $285.

Christopher Pavlik, 28, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Kerri Pavlik, 28, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Raige Steinebach, 24, operating without liability insurance in effect, 4th or subsequent offense, $285, 10 days jail; seatbelt violation, $20; careless driving, $75.

Nancy Burgoyne, 55, operating with expired registration, $85.

Rocky Caldwell, 33, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kristi Denson, 74, seatbelt violation, $20.

Wesley Hedahl, 42, seatbelt violation, $20.

Noah Price, 39, seatbelt violation, $20.

Mark Scheuter, 64, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jason Smith, 47, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Jesse Workman II, 76, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Richard Butler, 41, seatbelt violation, $20.

Daniel Smith, 68, night speeding, $20.

Jennifer Thomas, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.

Thomas Walker, 75, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Leah Brown, 34, seatbelt violation, $20.

Rodger Butler, 58, seatbelt violation, $20.

Patrick Milner, 56, seatbelt violation, $20.

Evelyn Nagy, 66, seatbelt violation, $20.

Courtney Oconner, 27, seatbelt violation, $20.

Laurisa Ross, 17, reckless driving, 1st offense, $110.

Robert Spaulding, 78, seatbelt violation, $20.

Abbigail Soper, 70, day speeding, $20.

Brandon Finley, 28, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $125; criminal possession of dangerous drugs, 1st offense, $135.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Raige Steinebach, 24, operating a vehicle which has not been properly registered, $85; operating without liability insurance, 4th or subsequent offense, $275.

Motor Carrier Services

David Cline, 67, fail to purchase trip permit immediately upon arrival in state, $85.