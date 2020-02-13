Panel to discuss health care system

Why does the United States have the most expensive health care system, but it doesn’t deliver the best results? What forces impact our present health care system? A panel of experts in health care, health insurance and economics will be in Thompson Falls Thursday to discuss these questions and the nation’s health care system.

This presentation will be shown at the Black Bear Inn’s ballroom on Thursday, February 13. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the discussion will be 7 to 8:30. This panel is non-partisan and informational. The event is co-sponsored by the Missoula League of Women Voters and MontPIRG, presented by Montanans Move to Amend and locally by the Sanders County Democrats. For those unable to attend in person, the presentation will be presented by Montanans Move to Amend, and live-streamed by MCAT through the Facebook page “Follow the Money Health Care Panel.”

Panelists include Tom Roberts MD, moderator; Jim Edwards; Dick Barrett, PhD; Marilyn Bartlett and Marc Mentel, DO.