ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Panel to discuss health care system

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 13, 2020



Why does the United States have the most expensive health care system, but it doesn’t deliver the best results? What forces impact our present health care system? A panel of experts in health care, health insurance and economics will be in Thompson Falls Thursday to discuss these questions and the nation’s health care system.

This presentation will be shown at the Black Bear Inn’s ballroom on Thursday, February 13. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the discussion will be 7 to 8:30. This panel is non-partisan and informational. The event is co-sponsored by the Missoula League of Women Voters and MontPIRG, presented by Montanans Move to Amend and locally by the Sanders County Democrats. For those unable to attend in person, the presentation will be presented by Montanans Move to Amend, and live-streamed by MCAT through the Facebook page “Follow the Money Health Care Panel.”

Panelists include Tom Roberts MD, moderator; Jim Edwards; Dick Barrett, PhD; Marilyn Bartlett and Marc Mentel, DO.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/15/2020 06:38