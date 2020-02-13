Roxie Ann Hausauer, 63, of Lolo passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her home.

She was born October 23, 1956 in Hot Springs, Montana, the daughter of Harold G. and Aves J. (Freng) Rockwell.

Roxie was raised and educated in Thompson Falls. She graduated from high school in 1974 and then attended the University of Montana.

Roxie married Wayne Hausauer on May 3, 1985 and together they raised two boys, Max and Will.

Roxie spent over 35 years as a legal secretary, over 20 of those years she worked for Gregory Schultz. She volunteered for many years at Habitat for Humanity. Roxie's greatest enjoyment was taking care of her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville with a reception following at the funeral home. Roxie will be laid to rest at a later date in the Thompson Falls City Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at http://www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.