T-Falls sends five into this week's State B-C

HAND FIGHTING - Hawk grappler Dane Chojnacky works towards a win over Johnny Fehr of Eureka in Mission Saturday. Chojnacky won second place at 170 pounds.

MISSION – Feeling good after a fine showing at the Western B-C divisional tournament in Mission Saturday, five Thompson Falls-Noxon Blue Hawks are winging their way east this week to compete in the Class B-C portion of the 2020 Montana All-Class wrestling tournament at Metra Park in Billings....