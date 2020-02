The Sanders County Courthouse with the jail in the background in Thompson Falls.

110 YEARS AGO

FEBRUARY 21, 1910

HOLDUPS GET THIRTY DAYS

IN JAIL

Trout Creek Offenders Are Guests of the Sheriff in the County Bastille

Walter Howard and Barney Brogan were brought here by Sheriff Massey Tuesday from Trout Creek to serve 30 days in the county jail. The men were sentenced by Justi...