TF hosts three leagues each Sunday

HOPING FOR A STRIKE - Young bowlers approach the lane at Rimrock Lanes in Thompson Falls. Three groups of youths from age 6 to 18 play each Sunday.

Every Sunday the kids of Thompson Falls and surrounding areas gather at the Rimrock bowling alley for youth bowling. This year the program has 27 youth bowlers ranging from age 6 to 18. The bowlers are separated into three different groups based on age, the bumper team being the youngest bowlers,...