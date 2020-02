Sheriff's Log February 20, 2020



Ambulance calls: T. Falls, 5; Plains, 11; Noxon, 1. Monday, February 10 Burglary, Hot Springs. Protection order violation, Plains. Property damage, criminal mischief, Plains. Alarm, Plains. Animal complaint. Other law violations. Child welfare, abuse. Other law violations, T. Falls. Tuesday, Febr...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.