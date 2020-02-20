Wendy Reeser-Young, 62, of Livingston, Montana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her home with the love of family at her side. A memorial service was held in honor of Wendy on Wednesday, February 12, at the Paradise Valley Community Church in Livingston.

Wendy was born on April 26, 1957 in Missoula, Montana, to Ed and Joyce (Sanders) Reeser. She was raised in Thompson Falls, Montana, and attended high school there as well. Following her graduation, she began her family in Thompson Falls with the birth of her four children, Jolene, Amber, Kelly and Matthew. The family later relocated to Helena. Once the kids completed high school, Wendy made the move to Livingston where she was introduced to Rick Young. They would marry and have spent their days together since.

Wendy so enjoyed the simple pleasure of being with her family. She loved her dogs, going camping, was deeply devoted to her church and faith, she enjoyed spending time reading and collected a great many books, she also collected tea pots and Beatrice Potter figurines. Wendy was artistic as well, she did glass blowing, making her own beads for projects.

We lost Wendy on Sunday, February 9th, 2020. We will remember her for her strong will, her independence and as our caretaker. Missing you is so hard to do, but knowing you have peace in Heaven is a blessing to all of us.

She is survived by her husband, Rick; her parents, Ed and Joyce Reeser; her children, daughter Jolene (Lowell) Bye of Great Falls; daughter Amber (Armando) Salazar of Las Vegas; daughter Kelly (Edwin) Petrus of Virginia; son Matthew Lentz of Thompson Falls; grandchildren Wayne, Tristian, Simone, Armando, Jr., Joseph, Katherine, Anthony, Tyler, Kendra and Dante; great-grandson Jordan; sister Susan Reeser of Helena.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory of Livingston has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: http://www.Franzen-Davis.com.