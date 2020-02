Thilmony wins 120-pound championship to lead Hawks at State B-C meet

AN UP AND DOWN MOMENT - Trae Thilmony wrestles Tanner Cook in the State B-C championship match.

Don't play wrestling games with Trae Thilmony.

If you do try it, you run the risk of Thilmony beating you at your own game.

Doing just that, Thilmony avenged three earlier losses to rival Tanner Cook of Columbus-Absarokee-Park City in the 120-pound State B-C championship at First Interstate Are...