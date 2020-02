A TIME TO SCORE - Hot Springs' Katelyn Christensen goes for a shot as Charlo's Carlee Fryberger defends.

HOT SPRINGS – There is some sickness floating around the Hot Springs Savage Heat girls locker room and that is of no help when you have a big game to play.

Feeling the sickness, the under-the-weather Savage Heat lost a showdown game with District 14C rival Charlo 57-42. Clinching the outright...