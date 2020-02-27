Arts Council hosts Canada's wardens

The next musical performance will be coming to the Rex Theater in Thompson Falls on March 6. Sponsored by the Sanders County Arts Council, The Wardens – Scott Ward, Bradley Bischoff, and Ray Schmidt – are a trio of Banff National Park Forest Rangers. Their more than 60 years of experience protecting their homeland, has inspired stories and music that reflect Canada’s immaculate backcountry that we know as the Rocky Mountains. The Warden’s music has been described as a blend of folk, roots, and western, with a hint of blue grass. The trio have performed up and down the western part of North America, from British Columbia to Alaska, down to California.

The show starts at 7:30, and tickets will go on sale two weeks prior to the performance date. Ticket prices for adults in advance are $15. Adult tickets sold at the door are $18, and student tickets are always $5. Tickets can be purchased online at sanderscountyarts.org or at local ticket outlets. In Plains, you can purchase tickets at First Security Bank and Garden Gift and Floral. In Thompson Falls, you can purchase tickets at D & D Liquor, and First Security Bank. Visit sanderscountyarts.org for more information.