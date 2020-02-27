ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Question of the Week

What is one piece of advice you would give your younger self?

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 27, 2020



MARGE HAYNACK, Thompson Falls - “Keep dying my hair. I’m turning 85 on Friday.”

Happy Birthday Marge!

KRYSTIN COLWELL, Thompson Falls - “To stay focused on yourself and your goals.”

CHAD SIVERTSEN, Thompson Falls - “Save my money, and not buy so many expensive cars. Also, travel the world more.”

SANDY SNODGRASS, Trout Creek - “Be truthful.”

JOE DYER, Thompson Falls - “Try to be a better person.”

KEN BERGE, Thompson Falls - “More education. I didn’t get to go to college, I had to go to Nam.”


 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019