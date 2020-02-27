Question of the Week

What is one piece of advice you would give your younger self?

MARGE HAYNACK, Thompson Falls - “Keep dying my hair. I’m turning 85 on Friday.”

Happy Birthday Marge!

KRYSTIN COLWELL, Thompson Falls - “To stay focused on yourself and your goals.”

CHAD SIVERTSEN, Thompson Falls - “Save my money, and not buy so many expensive cars. Also, travel the world more.”

SANDY SNODGRASS, Trout Creek - “Be truthful.”

JOE DYER, Thompson Falls - “Try to be a better person.”

KEN BERGE, Thompson Falls - “More education. I didn’t get to go to college, I had to go to Nam.”