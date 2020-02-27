ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
February 27, 2020



Montana Highway Patrol

Brock Linderman, 24, operating without liability insurance in effect, 2nd offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

William Bierwagen, 34, operating without liability insurance in effect, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Christopher Hogue, 44, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $585.

Crystal Pavlik, 29, careless driving, $45; seatbelt violation, $20.

Jared Richardson, 40, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Ronald Warren, 57, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Chantel Elder, 32, seatbelt violation, $20.

Peter Muellner, 80, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Rachael Burnett, 39, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Kenneth Johnson, 67, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jimmy Curtiss, 63, night speeding, $20.

Julianne Fitchett, 37, operating with expired registration, $85.

Michael Mull, 63, seatbelt violation, $20.

Joann Ross, 58, seatbelt violation, $20.

Melissa French, 31, day speeding, $20.

Motor Carrier Services

Gary Wood, 57, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $135.

Ryan Spiekermeier, 41, operating with expired registration, $85.

 
