Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
February 27, 2020
Montana Highway Patrol
Brock Linderman, 24, operating without liability insurance in effect, 2nd offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
William Bierwagen, 34, operating without liability insurance in effect, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Christopher Hogue, 44, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $585.
Crystal Pavlik, 29, careless driving, $45; seatbelt violation, $20.
Jared Richardson, 40, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Ronald Warren, 57, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Chantel Elder, 32, seatbelt violation, $20.
Peter Muellner, 80, speeding in restricted zone, $95.
Rachael Burnett, 39, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Kenneth Johnson, 67, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jimmy Curtiss, 63, night speeding, $20.
Julianne Fitchett, 37, operating with expired registration, $85.
Michael Mull, 63, seatbelt violation, $20.
Joann Ross, 58, seatbelt violation, $20.
Melissa French, 31, day speeding, $20.
Motor Carrier Services
Gary Wood, 57, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $135.
Ryan Spiekermeier, 41, operating with expired registration, $85.
Reader Comments
(0)