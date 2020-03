Sheriff's Log February 27, 2020



Ambulance calls: Plains, 7; Thompson Falls, 11; Noxon, 1; Dixon, 2; Hot Springs, 1. Monday, February 17 Theft, Trout Creek. Child custody issues, Heron. Child abuse. Welfare check, T. Falls. Abandoned vehicle, Plains. Tuesday, February 18 Disturbance, T. Falls. Child abuse. Report of male hanging...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.