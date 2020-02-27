August 1, 1943 - February 20, 2020

In loving memory of John Jackson.

John was born August 1, 1943 in Heppner, Oregon. He had two half-sisters who he has now joined.

John was a logger in Oregon. He could put those monstrous trees around a corner to save one with a nest in it or put one down between a building and a propane tank.

John would always get conversations started. He would walk in Harvest and tell Annie he was, "stealing just two sodas today," to hear her laugh. He also walked into the chemo waiting room with a "Heeere's Johnny!" and start visiting.

John is survived by his wife, Mikki, his stepdaughter Christie, her fiancée Scott, and his three daughters, Angela, Andrea, and Audrey, all residing in Oregon. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

John will be greatly missed and forever hold a special place in all our hearts.

The family and friends will say their goodbyes on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Open Door Baptist Church, Thompson Falls, Montana, with a reception following.