ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

John Jackson

August 1, 1943 - February 20, 2020

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 27, 2020

JOHN JACKSON

In loving memory of John Jackson.

John was born August 1, 1943 in Heppner, Oregon. He had two half-sisters who he has now joined.

John was a logger in Oregon. He could put those monstrous trees around a corner to save one with a nest in it or put one down between a building and a propane tank.

John would always get conversations started. He would walk in Harvest and tell Annie he was, "stealing just two sodas today," to hear her laugh. He also walked into the chemo waiting room with a "Heeere's Johnny!" and start visiting.

John is survived by his wife, Mikki, his stepdaughter Christie, her fiancée Scott, and his three daughters, Angela, Andrea, and Audrey, all residing in Oregon. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

John will be greatly missed and forever hold a special place in all our hearts.

The family and friends will say their goodbyes on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Open Door Baptist Church, Thompson Falls, Montana, with a reception following.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/29/2020 10:39