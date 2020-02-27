June Hope (Dykstra) Mercer, 94, passed away peacefully February 16, 2020 at her home with family by her side. June was born August 1, 1925 in Thompson Falls, Montana, to Henry and Delta (Parrish) Dykstra, the fifth of 14 children. She attended school in Thompson Falls and Paradise. Later, she worked in the kitchen of the Thompson Falls Boarding School and various jobs around Sanders County. On Feb 10, 1948 she married William (Bill) Mercer of Twin Bridges, Montana. Afterwards, they lived in Twin Bridges, Washington and Idaho before settling in Sanders County.

June loved her nieces and nephews and enjoyed doing special activities with them. She will be remembered for the wonderful trips, tea parties, fishing, picnics, and elaborate dinner parties. Her dinner parties were eccentric and absolutely enjoyable with help from her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her siblings Delta Smith, Dave Dykstra, Cathy Sandon, Martin Dykstra, Mertie Gardner, Ted Dykstra, Lee Dykstra, and many cherished nieces and nephews. June was preceded in death by her husband Bill Mercer; her parents Henry and Delta Dykstra; and siblings Gladys Dykstra, Clara Dykstra, Claude Dykstra, Julia Hamilton, Dirk Dykstra and Allen Dykstra.

Services will be held February 29, 2020, at noon at the Plains Bible Chapel. Potluck luncheon to follow.