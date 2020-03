Open Western B against 6B champs Deer Lodge

TAKING IT TO THE RIM - Falls senior Ryan Schraeder scores as Isak Epperly of Bigfork gives chase in Libby Saturday.

LIBBY – Finishing fourth in the District 7B tournament is not the end of the world for the Thompson Falls Blue Hawk boys, in fact it could represent a new beginning, a fresh start on reaching potential post-season glory.

With the Hawks looking at new horizons in this week's Western B divisiona...