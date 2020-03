SAVAGE HEAT SENIOR Brandon Knudsen plays in his final high school game for Hot Springs against St. Regis in Ronan Monday night.

Never discount the fighting heart of the Savage Heat.

Coaches Scott Fredrickson and Trevor Paro guided their resilient Hot Springs Savage Heat to two wins in four games at the District 14C tournament in Ronan this past week, finishing the tourney in a very respectable third place.

"It was a fun...