HEATER & HEATER GARAGE with gas pumps on the sidewalk. In addition to selling gas, it was an auto repair shop and they sold Ford vehicles. Building on the left is the Black Bear Inn and on the right is the Realty Northwest building which was originally built for the First State Bank.

30 YEARS AGO • MARCH 8, 1990

STREET EXCAVATION TURNS UP UNEXPECTED TANK

Riverside Constructions workers dug up more than old asphalt last week after they discovered two unexpected underground storage tanks near the corner of Main and Fulton.

Moore Oil manager Ed Benton said they were called i...