Honor Roll DIXON SCHOOL March 5, 2020



For the second trimester, the Dixon School honor roll includes: 4th grade: Melina Kicking Woman, Lucy Metcalf and Ameen Posio. 5th grade: Dylann Elverud and Robbie Howard. 6th grade: Amelya Delay, Mark Ioli, Benjamin Matt, Katie Porter, Adele Ranney and Abbigail Wagner. 7th grade: Jayda Anderson...





