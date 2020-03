NEW BUILDING COMING – Plains School Superintendent Thom Chisholm shows where the new multi-function building will be constructed later this year, thanks to a $750,000 state grant.

by Ed Moreth

It wasn't the sweepstakes man coming to the door, but it was a big win for Plains School Superintendent Thom Chisholm, who received word last week that the school will be getting a $750,000 grant from the Montana Department of Commerce.

"Congratulations. On behalf of the State of M...