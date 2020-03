JUMP SHOOTING Jack Green gets off a shot for the Hawks as teammate Ethan Brown watches from the background. One week after placing fourth in the District 7B tournament, the Hawks won fourth place again in the Western B in Hamilton last week.

HAMILTON – Too bad the season is not a few weeks longer. If it were, the Thompson Falls boys just may have been able to put together a State B tournament run, and could now be making plans for visiting Butte for some more basketball fun March 12-14.

Seeming to improve incrementally each week l...