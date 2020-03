PICTURED PLAYING in the District 14C tournament in Ronan two weeks ago, Irene Bravo and her Hot Springs teammates were at the Western C tournament in Frenchtown last week. Bravo is a foreign exchange student living with the Richard and Carmen Jackson family.

Welcome to that pressure cooker they call the Western C divisional basketball tournament, where only the very best teams are even allowed through the gym door.

Battling gamely against the best of the west in Montana, the Hot Springs Savage Heat girls won one of three games and were still playing...