Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Prom Royalty

 
March 12, 2020

PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL announced prom royalty last weekend. Miera Loberg was voted queen and Jake Weyers was king. Twins Colt and Trace Browning helped crown the king and queen.

BLUE HAWK ROYALTY was crowned at the Thompson Falls High School prom last weekend, including queen Kelsey Frank and king Ryan Schraeder.





 
Sanders County Ledger

