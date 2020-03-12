ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
March 12, 2020
PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL announced prom royalty last weekend. Miera Loberg was voted queen and Jake Weyers was king. Twins Colt and Trace Browning helped crown the king and queen.
Shana Neesvig
BLUE HAWK ROYALTY was crowned at the Thompson Falls High School prom last weekend, including queen Kelsey Frank and king Ryan Schraeder.
